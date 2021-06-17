The Japanese company has not detailed what it will include, but wants to make sure everything goes smoothly.

This Friday marks eight months since the launch of PS5 in Europe, and since then the Japanese company has not stopped working to improve the console software of the current generation of Sony. In that effort, we’ve had several small firmware revisions, the latest one, for example, a patch for the DualSense that we picked up a few days ago. Now, the manufacturer confirms a large data download for the end of the year for the pager beta tester.

Spain is not included in this first PS5 beta program“Since the launch of PlayStation 5, our teams have been working to improve your experience with the console. Later this year, we will launch another major system update with new features and we want you to help us test them, “introduces Hideaki Nishino, the company’s head of planning, with a statement on the PlayStation Blog. “From today, you can register for a chance to join the first beta program for the PS5 system software. “

Yes indeed, not everyone will be able to enroll in the program. Nishino clarifies that it will only be available for people over 18 years of age with the hardware in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, leaving Spain and Latin American countries out of this list. Those selected for the initiative will be able to discover before anyone else all the improvements of the console and the control in which they work from the Japanese firm, being able to leave essential comments that will help guide their development.

The April PS5 update

“We will share more in the coming weeks about what you can expect in the beta for our update.” Hideaki Nishino continues his message recalling the last download of data for the system, launched this past April, with important storage expansion and management improvements, new social functions, improved customization and control options, new trophy settings and a new statistics screen among other novelties already detailed.

Sony’s efforts are also focused these weeks on improving the distribution of units for PS5. this continues to present enough problems although there are already enough remittances to raise the console as the best-selling in the United Kingdom.

More about: PlayStation 5, Sony, PS5 and PlayStation.