PS5 continues to crunch impressive sales numbers in the United Kingdomso much so that according to GfK data at the moment Sony’s flagship console represents the 47% of consoles sold in the country during the course of 2023, up sharply from 31% in 2022.

We also learn that last week PS5 registered the best week ever in the UK since the beginning of the year. We are talking about a +59% of units sold compared to the previous one, which in turn had marked a +75%.

Much of the credit for this boost is due to the promotion launched by Sony in the UK which dropped the price of the console to £399 instead of £479. Just to give you an idea, PS5 sales are increased by 511% compared to the week preceding the start of these discounts.