PS5 continues to crunch impressive sales numbers in the United Kingdomso much so that according to GfK data at the moment Sony’s flagship console represents the 47% of consoles sold in the country during the course of 2023, up sharply from 31% in 2022.
We also learn that last week PS5 registered the best week ever in the UK since the beginning of the year. We are talking about a +59% of units sold compared to the previous one, which in turn had marked a +75%.
Much of the credit for this boost is due to the promotion launched by Sony in the UK which dropped the price of the console to £399 instead of £479. Just to give you an idea, PS5 sales are increased by 511% compared to the week preceding the start of these discounts.
PS5 continues to grow in the UK and beyond
Promotions aside, PS5 in 2023 is achieving impressive sales numbers in the UK, where units sold in 2023 are currently 73% higher year on year.
Even outside the English market, the console is registering excellent numbers. According to the latest data shared by Sony, PS5 is now at 41.7 million units sold worldwide, of which 3.3 million in the quarter from April to June alone. The company also plans to place a total of 25 million units on the market by the end of the current fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2024.
#PS5 #accounts #consoles #sold #sharply
Leave a Reply