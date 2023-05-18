Sony has announced that the Project Leonardo accessible controller for PS5 now has an official name: Access. He has also published some new images to show it and gave some details about how it works. He chose today as the day for the presentation because May is the month of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

“We at Sony Interactive Entertainment are committed to promoting this mission and today we are excited to share new details and images of the Access controller for the PS5 console,” we can read on the PlayStation Blog, which also explains how the controller works:

The Access controller in pieces

Developed in collaboration with accessibility experts, the Access controller includes a variety of interchangeable thumbstick and button caps. Thanks to these, players can freely create different layouts by adjusting them according to strength, range of motion and personal physical needs. Each Access Controller includes:

Analog Stick Caps (Standard, Dome, and Ball Thumbstick Caps)

Keycaps come in many shapes and sizes, including:

Pillow button caps

Flat button caps

Wide flat button cap (covering two key cavities)

Overhang button caps (perfect for players with small hands as they are positioned closer to the center)

Curve button caps (which can be pressed when placed along the top or pulled when placed along the bottom of the controller)

Interchangeable keycap labels to easily mark the inputs players map to each key

Additionally, players can use the Access controller on flat surfaces, swivel it 360 degrees, or easily attach it to an AMPS mount or tripod. They can also adjust the distance of the analog stick from the controller.

Access also comes with four 3.5mm AUX portswhich allows you to integrate your own special switches, buttons and analog sticks.

Sony has also released a video dedicated to the accessibility initiatives undertaken by Sony over the last few years.