Sony has released a new video dedicated to one of the unique features of PS5: le single player activity, which help manage game time by displaying valuable information directly from the console’s user interface.

To explain the function, which is very convenient, Sony used Sackboy: A great adventure, which integrates it completely. Do you want to know how long it will take you to perform a certain action? Just scroll through the appropriate menu and you will have no problems. So you will know in advance if you will be able to make it in the time available to play, or if you will need an additional game session.

For the rest we remind you that PS5 is the latest generation console from Sony, available in format with optical disc and digital only. It currently has some inventory problems, due to the semiconductor crisis and explosive demand.