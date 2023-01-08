Thanks to a leak a few hours ago, a very short leaked on the net gameplay videos Of Oozean alleged one new IP coming to PS5 thanks to the collaboration between Sony XDEV and a third-party studio. Well-known insider Dusk Golem has “confirmed” the footage and says it’s from an older build of the game.

You can view the video at this address. According to the source of the leak, an IconEra user, “Ooze” (codename revealed by Dusk Golem last year) is a Sci-fi RPG developed with the Unreal Engine.

In the video we see a soldier armed with a rifle walking on a bridge, while in the distance we see a sort of invertebrate alien creature hanging from a tower, which in some ways recalls the term “Ooze”, which can also be translated as “slime” or “slush”. “. The setting would seem alien, although it is difficult to say for sure given the short duration of the clip.

The author of the leak claims that the video is taken from an embryonic build and that the game is a “first/second party in development by xDev”. It’s unclear what the main studio is, but rumor has it it’s located in Europe. Apparently we can also expect further leaks during the year.

For those who don’t know, Sony XDEV is a team that works closely with third-party studios that make games exclusively for PlayStation consoles. For example, in the past they have collaborated on the production and publication of Returnal (Housemarque), Detroit: Become Human (Quantic Dream) and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital), while looking at the present the team is working closely with Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo at Rise of the Ronin.

As mentioned at the beginning, the well-known insider Dusk Golem corroborated the veracity of the video. He also added that he’s seen a much more recent build of Ooze and that development is to the point where the game is fully voiced, has an original soundtrack and is significantly more polished.

“While I obviously can’t say whether or not it will come out, I have personally seen a lot more of this game and newer material than this clip,” Dusk Golem said on Twitter. “The game itself (not this clip) is at the point in development where it’s fully voiced and has music composed specifically for it and much more polished than the video.”

Clearly for the moment we recommend taking all the information above with a grain of salt, pending official confirmation.