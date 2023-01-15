Noted leaker The Snitch is back from his retirement and has stated that sony has announcements planned for one or more third party gamesthus suggesting a possible State of play closely.

The Snitch shared his tip on his Discord server and was later reported on the pages of Insider Gaming, the site of Tom Henderson, another well-known insider in the gaming industry. Specifically, his message reads:

“A reliable source contacted me on Twitter to say that PlayStation is in the process of announcing some third-party stuff very soon.”

What is it about? Hard to say precisely. Based on the latest rumors, a possible State of Play dedicated to third parties could be the ideal stage to announce a project of the caliber of Metal Gear Solid Remake, of which new rumors have been circulating just in the last few hours. The possible reveal of the mystery cannot be excluded either Project Oozethe game being developed by an unknown European studio in collaboration with Sony XDEV, of which a gameplay video was leaked on the net a few days ago.

A possible State of Play dedicated to third-party productions could also include already announced and highly anticipated titles, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, Silent Hill 2 Remake and Final Fantasy 16, just to name a few.

We’ll see. In the meantime, we specify that the information shared by The Snitch, although a very reliable source has been revealed in the past, should be taken at the moment as simple rumors, pending official communications.