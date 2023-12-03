A has popped up online patent registered by Sony on November 30, relating to a new version of DualSense of PS5 capable of lending a hand to players in the most difficult situations, all thanks to the implementation of an AI that gives advice via illuminated buttons and a screen on the front of the controller.

As we can see in the example image below, the controller described by the patent is equipped with an AI capable of providing assistance to players by evaluating what is actually happening within a game, suggesting which button to press at a given moment, both by illuminating it and indicating it through it screen on the front.

The idea therefore is that of a sort of assistant who helps players perhaps in particularly critical situations or when they get stuck at certain points of the adventure and don’t know what to do.