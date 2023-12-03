A has popped up online patent registered by Sony on November 30, relating to a new version of DualSense of PS5 capable of lending a hand to players in the most difficult situations, all thanks to the implementation of an AI that gives advice via illuminated buttons and a screen on the front of the controller.
As we can see in the example image below, the controller described by the patent is equipped with an AI capable of providing assistance to players by evaluating what is actually happening within a game, suggesting which button to press at a given moment, both by illuminating it and indicating it through it screen on the front.
The idea therefore is that of a sort of assistant who helps players perhaps in particularly critical situations or when they get stuck at certain points of the adventure and don’t know what to do.
A great idea or a patent that will never see the light of day?
The basic idea is certainly interesting and could be implemented in many different ways. For example, immediately we think of those musical mini-games in which you have to press buttons following the rhythm and the indications on the screen, which in this case could be replaced by illuminated buttons. Or, the training mode of a fighting game, where the AI might illuminate the keystrokes to perform a particularly complicated combo, thus helping the player become familiar with a fighter’s move set.
It must be said in any case that similar patents often offer interesting ideas, sometimes even revolutionary ones like EA’s to insert the player’s voice into games, but then for one reason or another they do not pass the conceptual stage. In short, we suggest you not to have any expectations as you may be disappointed.
