According to a new patent, Sony Interactive Entertainment could introduce a new controller PS5 Dualsense with haptic feedback in the sticks.

The PS5’s dualsense is already a great controller, its modern features like adaptive triggers and custom vibration-based haptic feedback have made many fans fall in love. Now, it is only natural to think that Sony wants to further improve its controller with other features. The new concept described in the patent looks like a good attempt to improve the current PS5 controller.

The concept is based on using non-Newtonian fluids to create variable resistance in the gamepad sticks. Non-Newtonian fluids, unlike normal fluids, can change their viscosity when a stress / force is applied. Hence the varying viscosity can generate varying resistance levels and these resistance levels can produce haptic sensations for users.

So if Sony manages to include this technology in any of the future PlayStation controllers, it will certainly increase the level of immersion and involvement. However, as this is only a patent and nothing has been officially confirmed so far, there is no guarantee that a feature like this will arrive on the next DualSense.

Source: Meter