PS5 has been out for nearly two years, but Sony is continually working on new patents that could vastly improve the next-gen console. One of the latest, published on March 31, would concern the development of a new technology that allows the use of machine learning for the upscale of textures.

With the title “Machine learning techniques to create higher resolution data structures that represent textures from lower resolution data structures” the patent shows how this technology can be used to improve the textures of those past games on PS5, without resorting to development of remasters.

The Twitter account Zuby-Tech has published two images of the patent in addition to the title, which you can view below.

This is undoubtedly a very interesting study that could be implemented in the future on PS5. However, the fact remains that for now we are talking about a patent and nothing is yet set in stone.