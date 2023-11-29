The video illustrates in detail the procedure followed by the YouTubers, which includes the total disassembly of a PS5 and the design of a new chassis, decidedly smaller than the original.

The YouTubers in question are specialists in modding quite advanced hardware, but in this case they have really outdone themselves, completely dismantling and reassembling a PS5 in a clearly different form, maintaining its hardware characteristics in a completely different form factor.

The channel YouTube “Not From Concentrate” published an interesting video illustrating an experiment miniaturization applied to PS5 achieving a truly convincing result with a much smaller version of the console containing all the elements of the original one.

A real PS5 Slim

The incipit of the company is “We couldn’t settle for a 30% reduction for the new PS5, so we went further”, referring to the dimensions of the new “Slim” PS5, which in fact is not exactly slim given that the dimensions do not they are so far from the gigantic original.

Evidently, you can go much further than what Sony did with its recent console revisions. YouTubers have broken down the PS5 hardware elements and rearranged them to take up as little space as possible.

To do this, the Not From Concentrate modders had to resort to a series of specially designed custom parts, and the end result is a small parallelepiped similar to a barebones PC, but which is a PS5 in all respects.

To further reduce the dimensions and keep it similar to the original, also in this case the YouTubers propose a detached and removable optical drive, as well as numerous variations regarding the dissipation system and more.