Considering the average level of Sony events for some time now, it State of Play last night can be considered satisfactory, even above expectations, given that these are now decidedly low, especially when it comes to State of Play. More than anything, there was a notable sense of déjà vu considering that the vast majority of the titles had already been shown previously and the only new features were practically the (very long-awaited, but equally welcome) Separate Ways expansion of Resident Evil 4 and the Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC. A little short when faced with a 2024 still full of unknowns and also thinking about the avalanche of titles shown for example in the Nintendo Direct just before. In any case, the presentation was still made up of excellent games, which however brought the question back to the surface: where have the first party titles gone?

We already knew that the State of Play would focus on third-party titles, so the question is not directly related to their absence at last night’s event, but to their absence in general, for some time now. With the release of a giant like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 upon us it is probably normal not to want to take away space and visibility from a game destined to conquer adults and children as only Spider-Man can do, but it is essentially the only significant first party title released during 2023 and in fact there do not appear to be any others in sight in the short term. Furthermore, this is the third Spider-Man game in the space of five years, therefore not exactly an absolute novelty, while for the rest there is no information on other initiatives.