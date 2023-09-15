Considering the average level of Sony events for some time now, it State of Play last night can be considered satisfactory, even above expectations, given that these are now decidedly low, especially when it comes to State of Play. More than anything, there was a notable sense of déjà vu considering that the vast majority of the titles had already been shown previously and the only new features were practically the (very long-awaited, but equally welcome) Separate Ways expansion of Resident Evil 4 and the Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC. A little short when faced with a 2024 still full of unknowns and also thinking about the avalanche of titles shown for example in the Nintendo Direct just before. In any case, the presentation was still made up of excellent games, which however brought the question back to the surface: where have the first party titles gone?
We already knew that the State of Play would focus on third-party titles, so the question is not directly related to their absence at last night’s event, but to their absence in general, for some time now. With the release of a giant like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 upon us it is probably normal not to want to take away space and visibility from a game destined to conquer adults and children as only Spider-Man can do, but it is essentially the only significant first party title released during 2023 and in fact there do not appear to be any others in sight in the short term. Furthermore, this is the third Spider-Man game in the space of five years, therefore not exactly an absolute novelty, while for the rest there is no information on other initiatives.
A 2023 (and early 2024) on the shoulders of Spider-Man
The last PlayStation Showcase, which was supposed to symbolize the start of the 2.0 phase of PS5, left almost everyone dissatisfied, but at least it showed something of what is coming from PlayStation Studios, namely a good supply of live service titles and some new initiatives. The idea is that, after a 2022 in which Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarok arrived, we now find ourselves in a transition phase, perhaps destined to last for part of 2024. If we add to this some hiccups, such as the alleged problem that emerged with the multiplayer title of The Last of Us, which would have been “postponed” for various improvements, it is easy to think that it still takes some time before we see some high-caliber production from Sony’s first party again. On the other hand, if the PS5 continues to sell in large quantities regardless of the release of exclusive games, it’s clear that Sony can take it easy on this front.
In fact, the strategy of exclusive third party consoles organized by Sony manages to weigh up the shortcomings of the first party releases, and so far it has worked well: also for the beginning of 2024, meanwhile, the close collaboration with Square Enix continues on this front. The Japanese company has already taken steps to plug the holes for 2023 with Forspoken and Final Fantasy 16, while for the beginning of 2024 it has already placed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to help the lineup, waiting to see the next collaborations. Considering that an official event from Sony is not planned even at TGS 2023, we can think that the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 for PlayStation Studios will be entrusted only to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but further surprises are not excluded.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
