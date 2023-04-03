The great promotional push of sony Interactive Entertainment Italia within the marketing campaign “Live from PS5“, with a new one gigantic installation in Milan which pays homage to God of War Ragnarok.

Sony therefore announces the sudden appearance in Corso Venezia, in the center of Milan, of a gigantic and faithful reproduction of the Mjölnir, Thor’s iconic hammerthe God of Thunder, inside a large wall installation clearly visible along the central street of the city.

This is obviously a reference to God of War Ragnarok, used to promote PS5 as we have also seen in other commercials of the Live from PS5 campaign, launched by Sony to signal the mass return of the console available for sale all over the world.

The colossal hammer is 3.50m high, 2.60m long and 90cm deep and will dominate the Lombard capital until next April 15th. Made of dense polystyrene, the famous weapon has been decorated with reliefs and extra details added manually and, later, strengthened with a protective layer of 3mm polyurethane, in order to give it greater solidity.

According to reports from Sony, the new appearance would be due, “in the opinion of numerous experts, to an exponential increase in the activities recorded on PlayStation 5”, thus adding up to the other sightings recently detected such as the giant PS5 in Rome at the start of the countryside.