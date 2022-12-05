A player of PS5 decided to customize its controller DualSense covering it with wood. According to him, this way it is more comfortable to hold and use. Naturally, he then posted the result on Reddit, to the delight of craft lovers.

Ours, nickname u/FrigidReaper, removed the DualSense coating and added the wooden one. He also installed LEDs on the custom buttons and thumbsticks and improved the grips for more comfort during longer gaming sessions.

According to u/FrigidReaper, completing the work was incredibly easy, thanks to the numerous tutorials available on YouTube and the guides dedicated to LEDs. The result is excellent, at least from the point of view of the glance. At least fully satisfies its author, who also stressed that the use of LEDs does not affect battery life.

It’s also a great way to have a truly customized controller. Obviously changes of this kind require a certain dexterity, therefore we recommend undertaking them only to those who know what they are doing and are able, in case of problems, to go back.

Since we’re talking about controllers, we also take the opportunity to remind you that the DualSense Edge, Sony’s pro controller for the decidedly expensive PS5, will be launched in January 2023.