Sony has launched a particular promotional initiative that allows you to obtain a Free digital PS5 game to who buy a new consolethrough theUpgrade Programcurrently available in the USA, awaiting further information.

The program in question is currently only available in the United States, for citizens who are at least 18 years old and have recently purchased a new PS5 by October 20, 2023as stated in regulation. If you fit these characteristics, you can get a free game from a pre-established catalog.

There list of PS5 games from which to choose your title is the following: