A new accessory from the DualSense allows players in possession of a PS5 of play with one hand. Users have, in fact, found difficulty to use the DualSense controller in an easy way.

The cause could be attributed to the weight or size of the object. Although Sony has not released an official counterpart of theXbox Adaptive Controller from Microsoft, some people are studying various ways to make it easier to play on the PlayStation 5 without the hassle of discomfort.

The YouTuber Akaki Kuumeri has designed an adapter that allows gamers to use the DualSense controller with one hand. The accessory is made with a pattern on 3D printer, and must be hooked to the left stick.

When placed on a surface (including the player’s legs), the action of physically moving the controller involves moving the stick. The L1 and L2 buttons are replicated on the right side of the controller.

A second optional accessory was made to offer input for the D-Pad. Therefore, apart from the Share button, users would be able to comfortably use the entire controller with one hand. Since the DualSense is symmetrical, Kuumeri said accessories can be easily reversed to fit the other side of the controller.

All you have to do is mirror the elements and then print them with a 3D printer, “upside down”. The adapter was presented by its creator to a competition for projects of this type (controllers that can be held with one hand).

It’s possible download files and print attachments for personal use. The adapter may also come in handy for gamers who have no difficulty holding DualSense with both hands. In a demonstration video, Kuumeri plays It Takes Two, a cooperative title, alone and using attachments on two controllers, which he maneuvers one with one hand and one with the other.

The PS5 DualSense accessory could even allow players to munch on a snack or enjoy a drink during the game session, without having to press the Pause button.