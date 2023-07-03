A devkit Of PS5 more precisely the prototype 2 of the devkits, is finished at auction online on Yahoo in Japan, with a starting price of 500,000 yen (€3,360.00). Although it is an unsaleable item, the auction was not closed by Sony, with the offers all arriving at the last moment, pushing the price up to 551,000 yen (€3,702.72).

Sold!

The PS5 Devkit Auction

The auction is currently concluded and fifteen bids have been counted. The devkit is described as slightly damaged and dirty, suggesting a find. The beauty is that in one of the photos attached to the auction you can clearly read: “Prototype – Not for sale”. But in such cases, without the intervention of the hardware manufacturer, these are mere details.

What to do with prototype of a devkit, probably not working? Probably nothing. Those who bought it are likely to be collectors or tech enthusiasts eager to examine the rare object. Devkits like this are the first ones that are sent to the major software houses to start developing games for the new consoles and usually have beta versions of the firmware installed. In any case, it could even be a prototype used for internal tests, from what we know.

Having said that, the seller has made us a nice nest egg, so as to make the sale attempt certainly worthwhile.