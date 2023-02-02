sony is ready to launch a new firmware for Playstation 5 and some players have the opportunity to try all the features added in advance thanks to its beta version. It seems that the update will give the console several functions of great importance in the social field and also some technical improvements; among these, the voice chat of certainly stands out Discord accessible directly from Playstation and the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for all devices that support a resolution of 1440p.

The invitations for this closed beta are coming to different players scattered in various countries of the world; The US, UK, Japan, Germany and France begin their trials today. In addition to the innovations already mentioned, we find the possibility of sharing the screen with a friend directly from his profile or even that of moving the saves of a game between two PlayStation 5s.

Another theme particularly covered in this update is that of the contents captured in-game, it will be possible to take photos and shoot videos with voice commands and then download everything on Playstation Apps and organize files into different gamelists. An official date for the release of the update has not yet been announced but, barring unforeseen circumstances, it should be made available in the coming months.