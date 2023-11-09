Sony has updated the sales data Of PS5 in its latest financial report, relating to the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The data speaks of 46.6 million units of consoles distributed worldwide, of which 4.9 million in the last quarter alone. This is 1.6 million units more than the same period last year.

Excellent numbers

The other data shared by the company is also interesting, speaking of 107 million monthly active users on the site PlayStation Networki.e. five million more than in the same period of the previous year.

PlayStation 5 e PlayStation 4 together they sold 67.6 million games during the quarter under review, which is 5.1 million more than the previous year. 4.7 million units sold were of first party games, i.e. 1.9 million less than the previous year, in which however more PlayStation Studios exclusive titles were launched.

67% of sales were full games in digital format4% more than the previous year.

Excellent result for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which as of October 31, 2023 has sold 5 million copies.