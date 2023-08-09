This means that, during the quarter from April to June 2023 Sony has sold 3.3 million PS5s, thus continuing with a remarkable sales pace also in the first quarter of the new fiscal year (which begins in April), even if the road is still long to reach what was expected by the company over the year (about 25 million PS5s).

Sony: data relating to the first quarter of the fiscal year

The sales increased for Sony’s Game & Network business, with 167.8 billion yen representing a 28% increase over the same period a year earlier, thanks in part to the impact of the coin’s revaluation and the sale of non-first party hardware and software.

Operating income is instead went down by 7% to 3.6 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in costs due to acquisitions and other transactions. From this point of view, the entire Sony group saw a drop of -31% also due to the decrease in revenues deriving from the Financial Services and Sony Pictures divisions.

However, forecasts remain substantially stable for the current fiscal year. The latest results in terms of sales were communicated by Sony only a few days ago, at the end of July, and spoke of over 40 million units, but in this case there are also all the data relating to financial results.