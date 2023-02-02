Sony has released its financial results covering the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year, signaling a strong increase in sales of PS5 also thanks to the greater availability of consoles on the market, bringing the sales of PS5 to 32.1 million in the world.

As for the single quarter, PS5 sales amounted to 7.1 million, with substantial growth compared to 3.9 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Q3 of PS5 recorded a record increasedragging the economy of the entire Sony group, which overall saw a 13% increase in turnover compared to the previous year’s Q3 and an 8% drop in operating income and a -6% in net income.

Within this, however, the PlayStation division showed an extremely positive trend with even a +53.3% in turnover compared to the same period of the previous year, which reached 8.7 billion dollars, with operating profit at 0 .8 billion, up 24%.

The biggest driving factors are probably theproduction increasewhich made PS5 available in stores and therefore actually purchasable, as well as a negative fluctuation of the yen which made the numbers rise further.

In terms of hardware, the third quarter saw an 82% sales increase with 7.1 million of PS5s sold compared to 3.9 million in Q3 2021 (fiscal year), which brings overall sales for the new fiscal year to 12.8 million PS5s, leaving the sales target for the fiscal year unchanged at 18 million units (within Q4 ending March 2022).

Overall sales now stand at 32.1 million PS5s worldwide, which can be compared with the 37.7 million PS4s sold in the same period but in a much more positive situation in terms of production and sales, all in all. era. The placing of a large number of consoles on the market is now also accompanied by the relaunch of Sony’s marketing campaign.