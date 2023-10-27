After the announcement of Jim Ryan’s resignation from the position of CEO of PlayStation, it has arrived in the last few weeks and days news and rumors that are not very reassuring on the internal state of Sony’s gaming division. In particular I am referring to staff cuts operated within the PlayStation Studios teams and the abandonment of Connie Booth, to which is added a PS5 line-up for 2024 still very smoky and which understandably causes concern among players.
If you assiduously follow the news we publish on Multiplayer.it, you will know that Sony has confirmed that head of production Connie Booth has left the company. We are talking about a historic producer with over 30 years of career at the top of PlayStation and who has worked on many of the successes churned out by Sony’s gaming division. Furthermore, after the reports on layoffs within Naughty Dog and the stop to the multiplayer project of The Last of Us, confirmations have arrived from ex-employees on staff cuts within various PlayStation Studios teams, including including Sony San Diego and PlayStation Visual Arts.
Added to all this are the worrying rumors launched by David Jaffe, who speaks of discontent within PlayStation Studios for the focus on live service games imposed by Sony, with Connie Booth who would not have left of her own free will, but would have been fired on the spot as a sort of scapegoat precisely to calm down the internal studios. Clearly we are talking about information that should absolutely be taken with a pinch of salt, but it is good to remember that Jaffe is the father of God of War and Twisted Metal, as well as the first to break the news of Booth’s abandonment, voluntary or otherwise, so it is legitimate to give a minimum amount of credit to his sources.
PS5 2024
After Jim Ryan’s farewell at the helm of PlayStation it is natural to think of a transition and adjustment period, yet the picture that has emerged recently is not the most rosy. It doesn’t help that the line-up of PS5 exclusives for 2024 is still to be sorted out with the exception of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which however is only a temporary exclusive.
Attention, there would be no shortage of games on paper not even: until proven otherwise Marvel’s Wolverine is still scheduled for next year, even if there hasn’t been any news on the matter for a long time, and the same goes for Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2, Stellar Blade, Silent Hill 2 and Little Devil Inside. Will they really come out next year? We absolutely need confirmation on this.
Furthermore, it has been far too long since we have received updates from some of the teams at PlayStation Studios, such as Bluepoint Games, Sucker Punch, Bend Studio, just to name a few. While the innovations revealed at the PlayStation Showcase in May focused on live service games such as FairGame$ and Concord, they did not excite most.
It is true that the PS5 is recording impressive sales numbers and that the recent launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is proving to be a success, but in this period of layoffs and unfortunate indiscretions, an energetic response from Sony would still be needed, perhaps one State of Play crackling and capable of igniting enthusiasm in players about the new features arriving on the console next year.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#PS5 #uncertain #staff #cuts #worrying #State #Play #character