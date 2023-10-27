After the announcement of Jim Ryan’s resignation from the position of CEO of PlayStation, it has arrived in the last few weeks and days news and rumors that are not very reassuring on the internal state of Sony’s gaming division. In particular I am referring to staff cuts operated within the PlayStation Studios teams and the abandonment of Connie Booth, to which is added a PS5 line-up for 2024 still very smoky and which understandably causes concern among players.

If you assiduously follow the news we publish on Multiplayer.it, you will know that Sony has confirmed that head of production Connie Booth has left the company. We are talking about a historic producer with over 30 years of career at the top of PlayStation and who has worked on many of the successes churned out by Sony’s gaming division. Furthermore, after the reports on layoffs within Naughty Dog and the stop to the multiplayer project of The Last of Us, confirmations have arrived from ex-employees on staff cuts within various PlayStation Studios teams, including including Sony San Diego and PlayStation Visual Arts.

Added to all this are the worrying rumors launched by David Jaffe, who speaks of discontent within PlayStation Studios for the focus on live service games imposed by Sony, with Connie Booth who would not have left of her own free will, but would have been fired on the spot as a sort of scapegoat precisely to calm down the internal studios. Clearly we are talking about information that should absolutely be taken with a pinch of salt, but it is good to remember that Jaffe is the father of God of War and Twisted Metal, as well as the first to break the news of Booth’s abandonment, voluntary or otherwise, so it is legitimate to give a minimum amount of credit to his sources.