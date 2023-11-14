On the occasion of Black Friday 2023, Sony has launched a promotion thanks to which for a limited period of time it will be possible to purchase PS5 in the version with reader and some special bundles of the console discounted by 120 euros.

The promotions are valid from today, Tuesday 14 November, until November 27th, at all authorized sellers participating in the initiative, including Amazon.it. Specifically, thanks to the 120 euro discount, the price of the PS5 goes from the standard 549.99 euros to 429.99 euros.

As mentioned at the beginning, some of the PS5 bundles including a game are also available at a reduced price for the entire duration of the offer. Among these we also find those with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, EA Sports FC 24 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (until November 23) at the inviting price of 499.99 eurosinstead of 619.99 euros.

What do you think, will you take advantage of this to buy a PS5 or give a gift for Christmas?