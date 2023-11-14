On the occasion of Black Friday 2023, Sony has launched a promotion thanks to which for a limited period of time it will be possible to purchase PS5 in the version with reader and some special bundles of the console discounted by 120 euros.
The promotions are valid from today, Tuesday 14 November, until November 27th, at all authorized sellers participating in the initiative, including Amazon.it. Specifically, thanks to the 120 euro discount, the price of the PS5 goes from the standard 549.99 euros to 429.99 euros.
As mentioned at the beginning, some of the PS5 bundles including a game are also available at a reduced price for the entire duration of the offer. Among these we also find those with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, EA Sports FC 24 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (until November 23) at the inviting price of 499.99 eurosinstead of 619.99 euros.
What do you think, will you take advantage of this to buy a PS5 or give a gift for Christmas?
The other PlayStation offers for Black Friday
Sony has many other initiatives planned for the Black Friday 2023. One of the most interesting undoubtedly concerns the 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus, which will be available at a 30% discount from 17 to 27 November for good subscribers, while those who are already registered will be able to benefit from a discount on the upgrade to the Extra tiers and Premium service.
Furthermore, discounts are also arriving on many exclusive PS5 and PS4 games and not at participating stores and an avalanche of offers on the PlayStation Store which will also start from November 17th.
It’s not fake here, because until November 27th on the store PlayStation Gear it will be possible to save up to 20% on official merchandise, while from 24 to 27 November for orders over 75 euros shipping will be free and buyers will get the PlayStation Heritage Katakana Hat for free.
