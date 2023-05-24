According to the words of Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, they are currently in production 12 PS5 live service games. This detail was revealed during a Sony shareholder presentation focused on the PlayStation ecosystem, where among other things we learned that the company is increasing investments in this sector and in the creation of new IPs.

It’s no secret that Sony is firmly targeting the live services market, which is a massive potential source of revenue. Previously there had been talk of 10 games being developed by internal and external teams, but apparently new ones have been added in the meantime.

In this regard, we remind you that Hulst also recently stated that the goal is not only to create copies of Fortnite and Destiny, rather the company aims to diversify its gaming offer, offering live service games characterized by different genres, experiences and business models.

In the shareholder presentation we also learn that the company’s investments in this regard have increased dramatically from 2019 to today and will continue to grow in the future. For example, for the 2025 fiscal year (April 1, 2024 – March 31, 2025) they will be spread as 60% for live service games and the remaining 40% for those based on traditional business models.

Sony also intent increase investments for the creation of new IPs to enhance and renew the portfolio of its exclusives. As we can see in the graph above, investments for new franchises in 2019 represented only 20% of the total, while last fiscal year they reached 40%.

Also as previously reported, the company aims to release at least two major PS5 exclusives each year.