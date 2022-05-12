Today, May 12, 2022, Sony has made available a new one system update for PS4. Let’s talk aboutupdate 9.60 which, as you might expect, is simply concerned with improving system performance. The weight is 900 MB.

The next time the console is started, PS4 players will see the update 9.60 download activated. If you don’t upgrade, as always, you won’t be able to use the console’s network services. There official patch notes it simply reads: “this system software update improves system performance”.

PS4 Pro in The Last of Us style

It is practically the same type of update proposed by Sony, again today, on PS5. We at least know the weight of this new update for PlayStation 5.

As always, remember that there may be changes not announced by Sony within the new PS4 update. In case you find any “hidden” changes to PlayStation 4 Update 9.60, please let us know in the comments.