Sony today released an update for PS4With the’update 10.70 to the console firmwarereleased at the same time as the new PS5 firmware, in both cases without making any major changes to the machines’ system software.
PS5 received the 23.01-07.60.00 firmware, but at the same time PS4 also got a new update, in this case defined as 10.70 but equally not very rich in visible news from the point of view of the users. In short, it is one of the classic updates dedicated to the stability of the console, which has now become a real tradition.
A PS4 stability update
“This system update improves console performance and the stability system”, reads Sony’s message, which has become a real meme at this point. In fact, the PS4 hasn’t received firmware updates for a while, so this update comes as a bit of a surprise.
The last update of a certain level was 10.0 and, previously, 9.0 released in September 2021, to also correct a problem related to the compatibility of PS4 Pro consoles. Previously, in April 2021, update 8.50 was published for cross-play between PS4 and PS5.
