Sony today released an update for PS4With the’update 10.70 to the console firmwarereleased at the same time as the new PS5 firmware, in both cases without making any major changes to the machines’ system software.

PS5 received the 23.01-07.60.00 firmware, but at the same time PS4 also got a new update, in this case defined as 10.70 but equally not very rich in visible news from the point of view of the users. In short, it is one of the classic updates dedicated to the stability of the console, which has now become a real tradition.