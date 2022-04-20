It looks like PS4 will soon see its latest exclusive, while PC ports will increase. Yes, developers may soon stop supporting first-party and cross-generational titles. But since when? According to a insider since the release of the second chapter of God of War: Ragnarok.

With a Recently published Reddit postthe insider and dataminer Onion00048 has revealed that God of War Ragnarok will be the last Sony PlayStation exclusive to come out on both PS4 and PS5 and soon the respective port on PC will also arrive. In fact, PlayStation Studio will only prioritize PlayStation 5 from 2023 onwardsunless the developers “desperately want“A cross-gen release.

If so, and then you will really see God of War Ragnarok as the latest exclusive present at the same time on the eighth and on the ninth generation, it would really be a particular situation for those who they are unable to buy the new console due to the semiconductor crisiswhich slows down the production – and consequently the sale – of the Sony platform.

News also for the porting of the exclusives on PC

Still the same Reddit post, it not only focuses on the release of God of War Ragnarok, but also talks about the porting of the various PlayStation 4 exclusives on PC. In fact, it seems that from next year onwards, the exclusive process on the mouse and keyboard platform will be gradually fasterbut there will be.

In fact, it looks like Ragnarok himself, along with Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, Demon Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, and Gran Turismo 7 will soon be available on PC as well. And according to the insider, it has already been decidedor who will take care of the various PC ports of the titles released on PS4 and PS5.

Guerrilla Games will take care of Horizon Forbidden West

Iron Galaxy from Uncharted

Blind Squirrel from Ratchet and Clank

Jetpack Interactive by Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart

Polyphony Digital from Gran Turismo 7

Bluepoint is dealing with Demon Souls

Nixxies from Ghost of Tsushima

This is not confirmed news, so for now you just have to wait to find out if it will really be like this or not.