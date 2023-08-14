In the first half of 2023, Sony in Italy was able to increase sales by 283% compared to the previous year, which pushed revenues to +104%. The most interesting part, however, is linked to the English data, through which we discover that PS5 sales have increased by 68% and above all that PS4 has sold +331% compared to the first half of 2022.

In recent days we have had access to various sales data from the videogame market, seeing for example the Italian and English ones. In general, the impression is that PS5 is doing very well, but obviously it’s not the only one.

PS4 continues to dominate

PS4 Pro

Clearly in any case it will be limited sales compared to those of the current generation, but just the fact that there is an increase is extremely significant in today’s gaming market. The most important cross-platform games are still published on both generations: for example, we recently received confirmation that this will be the case for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III.

Sometimes, developers are forced to put old versions on the sidelines, but only temporarily as in the case of Hogwarts Legacy. Then there are extreme cases of games announced only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which are then re-announced for the older generation (let’s talk about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor).

So the message is clear: there are many players who continue to play on the older generation and continue to buy many games or at least in sufficient numbers to push publishers and developers to try in every way to publish their works also on PS4 and Xbox One.

Obviously this immediately raises fears that a real generational leap, with games designed from the very first moments to take full advantage of the current generation platforms, is destined to arrive later and later. What do you think? Do you believe that a “slower” generation is only good or would you rather leave the old platforms behind as fast as possible?