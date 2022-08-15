New court documents confirmed that PS4 from Sony has sold “twice“of the units with respect to Xbox One from Microsoft during the “console war” of the last generation.

Confirmation comes from Brazilian court documents in which Microsoft defends its acquisition of Activision Blizzard in front of the Brazilian competition authority.

As noted by GameLusteron page 17/18 (paragraph 46) of the court documents published by Microsoft it states that “Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base [sic]having sold more than double the Xbox [One] in the last generation“.

In January, Sony confirmed that more than 116 million PS4 consoles have been sold worldwide and recently provided a total of 117.2 million lifecycle sales, making it one of the most successful consoles of all. the times, although it hasn’t eclipsed its most popular system, PS2. Although Microsoft has been more reticent about its sales figures, if the claims contained in the Brazilian court documents are correct, that means Xbox One may have sold around half of that figure: 50-60 million units.

Interestingly, the legal documents also give us an insight into Microsoft’s perceived market position and its desire to push Xbox Game Pass. “focused on players“rather than directly competing with Sony’s new-gen hardware, refuting claims that”the inclusion of Activision Blizzard content in the Xbox Game Pass catalog would represent a ‘turning point’ in the market“.

Microsoft also explains its deliberate decision to “abandon the ‘device-centric’ business strategy to move to a more consumer-centric “or” gamer-centric service“, like his subscription.

Additionally, it specifically uses the term “console wars”, stating that “due to brand loyalty”, Xbox is unlikely to successfully compete with Sony’s hardware even in the next / current-gen cycle, as “PlayStation will continue to have a strong market position“.

Source: Eurogamer.net.