PS4 has sold more games Of Xbox Series during 2023 in Europe, according to surveys carried out by GSD and reported by GamesIndustry.biz, which puts the PC at the top of the software ranking.

While it is surprising that a previous generation console has outperformed Microsoft's current flagships, it must be considered the PlayStation 4 installed base is still huge and that in Europe the Sony platform is practically synonymous with “video games”.

That's not all: the model linked to Xbox Game Pass subscriptions inevitably goes to limit sales of full-price games, especially the first party ones present in the service catalog from day one. Furthermore, PS4 grew by 671% in Europe in 2023, while Xbox Series X|S dropped by 18%.