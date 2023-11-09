PS4 sells more than PS5 in Japan at the beginning of November, there are new features among the best-selling games

The Japanese magazine Famitsu reported the software and hardware sales of the video game market, indicating which video games and consoles were the best sold between 30 October and 5 November 2023. Let’s start with the Top 10 video games, which only count physical sales ( the second value is the total figure as of November 5th):

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 108,449 / 910,259 [NSW] Fashion Dreamer – 30,884 / New [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 29,584 / New [NSW] Star Ocean: The Second Story R – 28,850 / New [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 15,933 / 7,565,970 [PS5] Star Ocean: The Second Story R – 14,367 / New [NSW] Pikmin 4 – 10,158 / 940,696 [NSW] Jinsei Game for Nintendo Switch – 7,974 / 71,388 [PS4] Star Ocean: The Second Story R – 7,360 / New [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 6,325 / 96,182

As you can see, Super Mario Bros. Wonder continues to be first in the rankings, and is now one step away from surpassing the total copies placed by Pikmin 4, released in July 2023. Then there are some new features in the Top 10, namely Fashion Dreamer , WarioWare: Move It and Star Ocean: The Second Story R. The latter ranks in three positions thanks to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions, exceeding 61,000 units in total.