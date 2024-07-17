Although for some it may not be very present, the PS4 console is still current and offering constant releases so that that large audience does not get lost, and that has been demonstrated with the releases of great games such as God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, which are supposed to only reach PS5That same attention has caused updates to continue to fall and recently a new one has been presented, with features that are not the big change for the device.

The patch has arrived 11,52, which supposedly improves the messages that can be sent between users and makes it easier to use some screens (the latter is not very clear). On the other hand, there are security improvements so that it remains safe to use online games without suffering mishaps or anything similar.

Here is the note:

– We have improved messaging and usability on some screens.

– Security fixes have been implemented in the system software.

Here is the description of the console:

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) is a home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was officially announced on February 20, 2013, and released in November of the same year. The PS4 is part of the eighth generation of video game consoles, competing primarily with Microsoft’s Xbox One and the Nintendo Wii U, and later the Nintendo Switch. The PS4 was very well received by critics and consumers, achieving significant sales and establishing itself as one of the most successful consoles of all time.

Remember that the console has not been discontinued yet.

Via: PS

Author’s note: By now some people should already be putting aside the PS4 and Xbox One versions, as it seems they don’t want to jump to the next generation yet.