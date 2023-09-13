Sony published a firmware update also for PS4in addition to the one released in recent hours for PS5, with a minor update which however may still be important given the large amount of users on the console in question.

The firmware update 11.00 requires a download of 495.4 MB and introduces some interesting new features. This is not just one of the many updates that increases the “stability of the system”, but also introduces some new marginal features that may be interesting.