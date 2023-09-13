Sony published a firmware update also for PS4in addition to the one released in recent hours for PS5, with a minor update which however may still be important given the large amount of users on the console in question.
The firmware update 11.00 requires a download of 495.4 MB and introduces some interesting new features. This is not just one of the many updates that increases the “stability of the system”, but also introduces some new marginal features that may be interesting.
PS4: the features of the 11.00 firmware update
In this case, these are the main news of the new system update for PS4:
- You can now log in to your PS4 without using a password on the PlayStation App. Through your mobile device, you can scan the QR Code on the screen to log in, as happens with PS5
- You can now see emojis in messages
- Improved the visibility and usability of messages on some screens
Obviously this is a minor update compared to the one released for PS5, which with the 23.02-08.00.00 update introduced several very interesting new features including the extension of Remote Play to Chromecast and other Android devices, but it is still something that concerns a large number of users.
