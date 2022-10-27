An analysis carried out by the used ad portal Subito, conducted between September 1st and October 15th of this year, shows a + 29.6% growth in traffic in the Console and Video Games category. The Playstation is always the console that drives the sector, but the PS5 is not the most requested by videogames enthusiasts: the queen of research is in fact PS4, but in the ranking what strikes the reappearance of the most dated PS3, just outside the Top 10. Regarding the competition, the Nintendo Switch consecrates its success (third place), while Microsoft’s Xbox appears only in fifth place. The real surprise is the presence in fourth place of Sega Game Gear, or a portable console produced in the 90s and that is tempting to vintage lovers. Another curiosity outside the top 10, the presence in 17th place of Fanatec, an accessories brand for lovers of racing car games, a genre that has many fans who emulate F1 heroes such as Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc, rather than the protagonists. of the world rally championship. He does not give up the Wii (16th), which is still a must for families with small children.

Speaking of videogames, the research highlights the success of Fifa again this year, with version 23. The game for football fans also drives the second-hand market, and for those who prefer to stay in the present there is also the Fifa 22 alternative. In the Top 10, however, another evergreen is also highlighted, namely Pokémon: a word requested by an audience that covers all ages, and which remains topical for those who use Nintendo consoles. Just as the Arcade games remain topical, suitable for nostalgics but not only: the pinball machine, albeit in digital format, is a somewhat analogue success in the research carried out on Subito. Just as, more generally, the word “arcade” is enough to go hunting for titles that have never been forgotten by those who come from the Nineties. Dark fantasies like Elden Ring and the great success The Last of Us are also doing well, there is also a classic racing title like Gran Turismo 7.