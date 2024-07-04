The huge success of PlayStation 4 Helped AMD Avoid Bankruptcy according to an AMD employee who spoke about it in a post on LinkedIN. The man is called Renato Fragale and has been with the company for over 22 years. He made this important statement on his LinkedIn profile, a statement spotted by user Timur222 on X, who saved an image of it to avoid it getting lost in the event of deletion.

Salvation comes from PS4

Fragale, who has held numerous roles within AMD, at the time of the PlayStation 4 chip development He was a senior engineering development manager who was directly involved in creating the technology that powers the console. So he knows his stuff.

More precisely, according to Fragale, AMD’s collaboration with Sony was “considered one of the most successful launches in AMD’s historyand helped the company avoid bankruptcy.”

AMD developed the PlayStation 4’s semi-custom accelerated processing unit (APU). Speaking to The Inquirer in 2013, the company claimed that it was the most powerful APU it had ever made at the time: “Everything that Sony put into that single chip is AMD technology, but we’ve never made an APU like that for anyone else on the market.”

It’s hard to say how bad AMD’s finances really were. What is certain is that the company has always struggled to keep up with NVIDIA, which over the years has taken the largest share of the PC GPU market and has surpassed its rival in several areas, not least in chips dedicated to artificial intelligence, where NVIDIA leads the way.