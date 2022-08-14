Interesting details continue to emerge from documents sent by Microsoft to the Brazilian antitrust. In one of the documents, the Redmond giant stated that PS4 has sold more than double the number of units as compared to Xbox One in the past generation.

Microsoft has not shared precise numbers on the sold units of the Xbox One, after all it has stopped doing so in 2015, but has admitted that the numbers are significantly lower than those registered by PS4.

The company further explains that the Xbox Game Pass was created precisely in response to lower sales than the competition and a willingness to move away from a hardware-centric business.

“Sony has surpassed Microsoft in terms of console sales and installed base, having sold more than double the units of the Xbox (One) in the last generation,” reads the document sent by Microsoft.

“Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription-based gaming offering, was launched as the company’s competitive response to Xbox One’s failure in the console war.”

Xbox One and PS4

In May, Sony announced that PS4 had hit 117 million units sold worldwide. This is the latest official estimate, given that the company has not decided that it will not offer further updates on the sales of the console in the future.

According to Microsoft’s statements, Xbox One should have sold between 50 – 60 million unitsbut keep in mind that this is still an unofficial estimate.