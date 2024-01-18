Something that has been clear throughout the history of video games is that even numbers for Sony are synonymous with success, since PS2 and PS4 They have remained their highest-rated consoles due to the large number of titles that came to them, whether from independent experiences to gigantic AAA exclusives for the platform. Proof of this is a new report that shows the longevity that the past generation still has in terms of software distribution in physical stores.

As mentioned, at least with the market Europeanin it 2023 It was recorded that physical games of Playstation 4 They sold more compared to those who Xbox Series despite the fact that this last brand is already a new generation, with games that even do not appear in the previous one. But something that is also a fact is that it should not be surprising because the region has always been pro sonythis has been happening precisely since the first PS was launched in these lands.

And of course, at the moment there are just over 120 million of these consoles in the world with their respective owners, which is why the games are going to sell more, and we must not forget that at the moment the platforms of Microsoft They are already seen as mostly digital, more so due to the implementation of the Game Pass. That's backed up with news that consoles Xbox They have not risen much in the past few months, even in the December holiday seasons.

For its part, another point in favor that it has PlayStation in the fight, is that many of the games continue to come out for your previous device, as an example we can take Street Fighter VI and Resident Evil 4 Remakewhich did not come out in Xbox One for some reason. In fact, also the collection of Mega Man Battle Network made an appearance with sony and with Nintendo but not Microsoftso it was evident that surpassing physical sales was not going to pose any kind of problem.

With all the information in mind, it is possible that you have the lost generation, so having plans for the next one is a consideration. In the end they have to stay at least at the same level as their competitors.

Via: Games Industry Biz

Editor's note: It is evident that there were copies that were going to be distributed more, and the factor that most harms but also benefits Xbox is the Game Pass, because yes, there are many subscriptions on the part of the players, but that same thing makes them not buy games and want wait until one day they join the service.