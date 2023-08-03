Almost three years after the introduction of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on the market, the generational transition seems to be still underway. Indeed, it is difficult to rule out PS4 and Xbox One from the current gaming scene, considering that many games currently in development will still be released on these platforms, which makes theeighth generation one of the longest seen so far. Both released in 2013, the two consoles in question are still alive and well 10 years apart, which is quite in line with what has also been done with other successful generations in the past, but perhaps not with this consistency and regularity. Just when you thought that some titles simply could not be released on previous machines, in fact, here is the appropriate version: in the past few hours the existence of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS4 and Xbox One has been confirmed, even if still without timing precise.
The question brings to mind the surprise announcements of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West also on PS4 despite the “we believe in generations” uttered with great confidence by Jim Ryan, or the subsequent admission that Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarok would be coming to the previous generation console. In all these cases, the reason is clear: you cannot lightly abandon the possibility of proposing a game to a potential audience of more than 150 million users, between PS4 and Xbox One. Any technical difficulties required to optimize or remove some features are nothing compared to the gains that such an audience could allow, so at least until current generation consoles are widespread, we will probably continue to see cross-game ports. gen. Sure, there’s also the possibility that some designs are so sophisticated and advanced that they’re not possible on PS4 and Xbox One, but we’ve practically yet to see anything that couldn’t somehow be adapted for them as well.
There are only in-between seasons
Paradoxically, the biggest driving factor for past generation abandonment is probably the diffusion of current consoles rather than technological advancement: considering the sales rate of PS5 in particular, this could arrive shortly, in fact, but it seems clear that the mere financial calculation is more decisive for such a choice than simple hardware progress. On the other hand, there are also developers who find problems developing games on the Xbox Series S, so it is clear that we are in a particular historical moment in which perhaps we look to the future in the moment of design and then do not disdain the past, once you realize how it is still possible to run games even on hardware that is not exactly the latest cry.
Considering that, in the meantime, we are already starting to talk about PS5 Pro, which could arrive as early as 2024, all this only confirms how the demarcations between generations are becoming increasingly blurred. More than evolutionary steps capable of determining watersheds, we are moving towards a path made of gradual steps, also supported by the presence of new mid-gen hardware that offer intermediate stages, making it increasingly difficult to think of real breaks between one generation and another. In fact, it’s a bit like what we’ve always seen on PC, and it’s not for nothing that this platform is assuming an increasingly central role in videogame development.
Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
#PS4 #Xbox #desire #gen #developers #give
Leave a Reply