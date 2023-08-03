Almost three years after the introduction of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on the market, the generational transition seems to be still underway. Indeed, it is difficult to rule out PS4 and Xbox One from the current gaming scene, considering that many games currently in development will still be released on these platforms, which makes theeighth generation one of the longest seen so far. Both released in 2013, the two consoles in question are still alive and well 10 years apart, which is quite in line with what has also been done with other successful generations in the past, but perhaps not with this consistency and regularity. Just when you thought that some titles simply could not be released on previous machines, in fact, here is the appropriate version: in the past few hours the existence of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS4 and Xbox One has been confirmed, even if still without timing precise.

The question brings to mind the surprise announcements of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West also on PS4 despite the “we believe in generations” uttered with great confidence by Jim Ryan, or the subsequent admission that Gran Turismo 7 and God of War Ragnarok would be coming to the previous generation console. In all these cases, the reason is clear: you cannot lightly abandon the possibility of proposing a game to a potential audience of more than 150 million users, between PS4 and Xbox One. Any technical difficulties required to optimize or remove some features are nothing compared to the gains that such an audience could allow, so at least until current generation consoles are widespread, we will probably continue to see cross-game ports. gen. Sure, there’s also the possibility that some designs are so sophisticated and advanced that they’re not possible on PS4 and Xbox One, but we’ve practically yet to see anything that couldn’t somehow be adapted for them as well.