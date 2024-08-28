The titles in question refer to the Crazy Discounts promotion just launched on the Sony digital platform, which promises discounts of up to 80% on a wide range of products and will be valid until September 12.

There are PS4 and PS5 games under 5 euros on PlayStation Store Yes, thanks to the current offers it is possible to take home several titles while remaining in this price range, and we have drawn up a small list for you.

Our suggestions

We start with Mortal Kombat 11, the penultimate chapter of the famous series by NetherRealm Studios, which is currently available in the catalog reserved for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium level subscribersbut can also be purchased for just €4.99 instead of €49.99.

One of the spectacular sequences of The King of Fighters XIV

Staying on the subject of fighting games, The King of Fighters XIV is also among the promotions, again a penultimate chapter but in this case of the SNK series, which uses a decidedly less bloody style than Mortal Kombat to get closer to the anime atmospheres: €4.99 instead of €19.99 and it’s all yours.

Still fighting but with a cartoonish approach? Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could be the title for you: it’s about a fun brawler in the style of Super Smash Bros. which boasts a roster of the most famous characters from Nickelodeon’s animated series, and which you can purchase for €4.99 instead of €49.99.

If you prefer shooting experiences, we have found some particularly interesting ones among the offers; for example Metro Exodus, the latest episode of the post-apocalyptic series by 4A Games and inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovskywhich comes away to €4.49 instead of €29.99.

Or Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which projects us into an alternative post-war period in which armies of zombies have conquered almost the entire world and the only hope for what remains of humanity lies in the hands of the skilled sniper Karl Fairburne, tasked with hitting the demonic hordes where it hurts most: €4.99 instead of €49.99 and the fear goes away.