Since PS5 is officially on the shelves all over the world, people who have seen one are very few. Even online, the situation is not the best, as well as for the rival console Microsoft. Both, due to various reasons, are in fact available in limited quantities. But don’t despair, because if you want to play new exclusive titles there is a way.

Yes, even those who do not have a new Sony console can take advantage of a peculiarity that allows them to play games like Returnal, Ratchet and Clank or other exclusives, using a simple PlayStation 4.

How is it possible? Just have at least one friend who owns the new console, and both of you will need to have a subscription to PlayStation Plus active. Now we tell you what else you need.

Thanks to Share Play, many of you will know that it is possible to play a video game and stream it on a friend’s PS. The latter can therefore see you play, take control or participate in a multiplayer session. Starting from last April 2021, Share Play allows you to do the exact same things but also through the cross-gen.

Among the necessary requests, therefore, it will be necessary to have a friend who owns a PS5, a minimum speed of 2 Mbps better if at least 5 Mbps, start a group chat with the person in question and then press the PS button and click on the item “Start sharing screen “ and then “Start shared playback”.

You will now have two distinct options, but the one that interests you is “the visitor plays like you“. Basically, your friend will “it will pass” the controller thus giving you a way to stream the game you wanted so much (if you had the opportunity to buy a PS5).

The limitations of this maneuver are practically non-existent, except that the game must be available through PlayStation Store in the same geographic region as the friend. Furthermore, it is possible to activate Share Play only with one person at a time and each session cannot last more than 60 minutes, but simply restart it.