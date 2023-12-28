PS3 would still have two million Of active users every month. In reality it would be 1.9 million, according to a document from Insomniac Games, part of the data recently stolen from the software house and published online, after Sony refused to pay the ransom requested to keep it secret.

PS3 is still very loved

The data would refer to last February, therefore recent enough to be incredible. PS3 was launched in 2006, so it's seventeen years old. Quite a few in the world of video games.

After all, it is also a console full of excellent titles that cannot be played on other platforms, not even on PS4 and PS5, so it makes sense that many continue to use it. The only alternative would be emulation, but many prefer the original hardware for a more direct experience.

It should also be said that PS3 could run games PS2 and PS1so it is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to enjoy the titles of the first three generations of PlayStation without resorting to the aforementioned emulation.

At this point it would be interesting to know how many still play Xbox 360, Microsoft's console of the same generation. It must be said that in this case the backwards compatibility with more modern systems it is much stronger, so the number of users could be lower, although it is not certain. After all, old systems have their charm, especially for those who experienced them directly.