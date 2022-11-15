In a new video posted by Bokeh Game Studio (currently working on Slitterhead), we can see Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno talk to Keiichiro Toyama, the creative director of Bokeh and former creator of Silent Hill. PS3 was also touched upon among the various topics and Itsuno, director of Dragon’s Dogma and most of the Devil May Cry games, stated that the hardware of the Playstation 3 made the developers feel “a lot disappointed“.

Initially, talking about the “tricks” that the developers of Capcom have exploited to improve the PS1 and PS2 game graphics within the limitations of consoles, Itsuno recalled: “It was about learning all the specifics of the hardware. With PlayStation and PlayStation 2 it was strange that we could work with so many semi-transparent layers. We could just pile them up to create visual effects. Conversely, we couldn’t doing it from PlayStation 3 onwards. Everyone struggled in that generation. We felt really let down.”

Itsuno explained that he noticed a real difference between the development of Devil May Cry 3 on PS2 and Devil May Cry 4 on PS3, both of which he directed: “For me the change happened between Devil May Cry 3 and Devil May Cry 4. We were told that we could not even replicate what we’d done before. For five years, all we’d done was work with semi-transparent layers to make games look better on PlayStation 2. Once on PlayStation 3, we couldn’t even think about that technique. [gli sviluppatori] from all over the world have had difficulties”.

Recall that Itsuno is directing the sequel to Dragon’s Dogma, confirmed in June during a presentation stream of the 10th anniversary of the original game.

Bokeh Game Studio, as mentioned, is working on Slitterhead, a new horror game.