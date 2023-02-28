It’s 2023 and gamers all over the world are getting their hands on their PS5, but Sony knows how to look back and after all these years it’s still updating PS3. The Japanese company has released theupdate 4.90 for PlayStation 3 and is now available for download.

There official communication shared by Sony states the following: “An update for the PlayStation 3 system software was released on February 28, 2023. You need at least 200MB of available or hard disk space on your PS3 in order to download this update (system update) or on removable storage (update via PC). Always update your PS3 system to the latest version of the system software. By updating, you can enjoy additional features, improved stability, and enhanced security.”

Unfortunately we do not have precise information on the PS3 update 4.90, other than the usual sentence “This system software update improves system performanceThat said, if you still have your PS3, it’s always best to upgrade.

We remember that PS3 was released in November 2006 in the United States of America and Japan, while it arrived in Europe in March 2007. It is the stationary console that has sold the least in the PlayStation catalog, with 87.4 million units placed up to March 2017 The previous update was in May 2022.

Tell us, do you still have your PS3? What games not available on other platforms do you still play thanks to it?