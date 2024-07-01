Sony and Mark Cerny recently recorded a new patent for a software technology that appears to be about the backwards compatibilityprobably on PS5for software belonging to previous systems, which brings to mind the PS3 gamesgiven that the issue has been raised often recently by various sources.

To tell the truth, the title of the patent is rather strange and even the description is not very understandable, so everything is based on assumptions that derive from the recent rumors about expanded backward compatibility to PS3, something particularly desired by many PS5 users but which it also proved to be rather difficult, even beyond Sony’s lack of familiarity with this functionality.

The particularities of the PS3 hardware, which made it a console that was not easy to approach even at the time, are in fact even more evident compared to the x86 context of current consoles: while Microsoft has carried out a rather extensive backwards compatibility program with previous consoles , Sony has neglected this aspect a bit, but recently seems to have returned to the topic in a productive way.