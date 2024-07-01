Sony and Mark Cerny recently recorded a new patent for a software technology that appears to be about the backwards compatibilityprobably on PS5for software belonging to previous systems, which brings to mind the PS3 gamesgiven that the issue has been raised often recently by various sources.
To tell the truth, the title of the patent is rather strange and even the description is not very understandable, so everything is based on assumptions that derive from the recent rumors about expanded backward compatibility to PS3, something particularly desired by many PS5 users but which it also proved to be rather difficult, even beyond Sony’s lack of familiarity with this functionality.
The particularities of the PS3 hardware, which made it a console that was not easy to approach even at the time, are in fact even more evident compared to the x86 context of current consoles: while Microsoft has carried out a rather extensive backwards compatibility program with previous consoles , Sony has neglected this aspect a bit, but recently seems to have returned to the topic in a productive way.
Backward compatibility with improvements?
The patent is called “Backward Compatibility Testing of a software in a way that tries to induce some variations“, which is quite peculiar but which seems to indicate some form of improved backward compatibility, if we interpret the concept of “skew” in this way, that is, variation, or deviation.
The description states that it is a system in which a device (in this case it could be PS5) runs a software in a special “testing mode”, which can also induce some variations, effectively creating something different on the original basis.
This has been interpreted as a possible emulation system that can improve performance original software, but for now it all remains a sort of supposition driven by the hope of seeing PS3 games on PS5.
Some leakers had previously expressed their opinion on this matter, starting with Nick Baker of XboxEra who had spoken of a limited backwards compatibility for some PS3 games, and subsequently Jeff Grubb had also substantially reiterated the information.
