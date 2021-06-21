Seven months have passed since the official release of PS5 and in 2021 we certainly do not expect to hear any news about it PlayStation 3. Instead, the console returns to the protagonist of an unfortunate news because apparently Sony is banning a series of PS3 consoles. The reason behind it would appear to be a data breach by hackers.

For the uninitiated, each PS3 is assigned a unique identification number that has nothing to do with the PSN account or similar, so in that sense all personal information is safe. The problem is that the PS3 IDs of each of the users worldwide have leaked and this has led to a number of implications today.

In fact, several users report that their PS3 has been banned for using “hacking or exploit” even without having used it for a while. It has not happened to all players at the moment, but it is still a problem that is starting to present itself in a systematic way. At this point, there seems to be no way to stop the current situation. Hackers who have accessed the list of leaked PS3 IDs can use all those serial numbers to continuously swap them, play fraudulently, or perform all kinds of illegal actions through a PS3 system.

Apparently people report an influx of their PS3s getting banned (console ID ban, NOT PSN ID) and Idk if it’s just another CMOS panic hype or a real issue. Better check your PS3s fam, mine’s still working as intended. # PS3 #Sony #PlayStation https://t.co/qUF8WPARyF – KittyKomplex | ??? (@kitty__komplex) June 20, 2021

Again, this situation has no repercussions for those who no longer use the particular console, as there is no personal information related to the case, but it poses a problem for those who want to keep their PS3 as a playable system and who, suddenly, is blocked – fortunately, offline content can still be used.

