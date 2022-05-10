PS3 and PlayStation Vita they both received a system update in these hours, respectively the update 4.89 for PS3 and 3.74 for PlayStation Vita, with a new firmware that, mainly, increases security on accounts by introducing some limitations and further steps.

The main element is the introduction of the two-step security system for both consoles: even on PS3 and PS Vita, therefore, to access the PlayStation Network with your account you will need to perform thetwo-factor authenticationextended from the new consoles also to the old ones, in this way.

As a result, some are also introduced limitations on these devices: the ability to create a PlayStation Network account has been removed on PS3 and PS Vita, as well as several features related to online account management.

PSN accounts can still be used on PS3 and PlayStation Vita, but PC, PS4 or PS5 are required to create these and manage the various features. It is no longer possible to create new accounts on older consoles and deeper settings of these cannot be accessed, however existing accounts can be used on PS3 and PS Vita, as before.

The updates are therefore all intended to increase online safety on PS3 and PS Vita, it does not seem to be linked to any removal of the connected stores, a possibility that was previously announced by Sony but then retracted following a significant protest from the community. .