Sony now maintains a conflicting relationship with its ‘old’ consoles: last March, the Japanese giant had announced the closure of the PlayStation Store on PS3, PS Vita and PSP, only to turn around after apologizing to the furious users. The digital store remains open, but, following Sony’s latest announcement, the payment options they will be much less accessible, at least on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Here’s what changes for players.



The ‘old-gen’ of PlayStation becomes even less accessible

Via the official PlayStation support page, Sony has released an important notice inherent to digital purchases on PS3 and PS Vita. From 27 October, in fact, the users they will no longer be able to use their credit card or PayPal to purchase games and other digital content, n will be able to add funds to the PS Store wallet with these payment methods.

“You will still be able to purchase digital content (including DLC) through the in-game stores, but you will need to use the wallet funds to pay for content on PlayStation Store “, explains the Japanese company. In this sense, PS3 and PS Vita owners will be forced to opt for alternative payment methods, which can be one gift card – still ‘compatible’ with previous platforms – or enter your credit card details (or those of your PayPal account) via another hardware system, like a PC or a new console.

“You can add funds (to your wallet) by redeeming a PlayStation Store gift card, or using a credit or debit card, PayPal or another payment method available through a desktop computer, a mobile device, a console PS4 or PS5“.

As he pointed out Siliconera, this update brings further complications in Japan. For the purchase of the games to which the age limits apply (CERO Z), Japanese players are forced to use a credit card for the verification of personal data. That said, from the next PlayStation Store update (October 27) it will no longer be possible to purchase these titles, as the use of a gift card does not normally require the verification of the user’s age.

PS3 and PS Vita users are complaining again, but we will hardly see a new change of plans. Despite the turnaround last April, we remind you that Sony has still pulled the plug of the PlayStation Store to the owners of PSP: from July 2021, in fact, portable console players can no longer make digital purchases.