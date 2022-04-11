Once again, the PlayStation servers are causing headaches for all gamers who want to experience the legacy of the brand. Recently, A bug was discovered that makes various classic games unplayable via the PS3 and PS Vita, such as Chrono Cross.

According to Kotaku, several users have started reporting problems trying to re-download and play some classic PS1 titles via PS3. The problem in question arises when checking the expiration of the software, since many have changed their date to various months of 1969, something that is simply impossible. Thus, access to these experiences has been impossible in recent days.

so did @PlayStation expire the PSOne Classics versions of #ChronoCross and #ChronoTrigger by setting the date on new downloads to 12/31/1969? This is preventing me from playing my purchased copies on Vita and PS3. @ModernVintageG @dark1x pic.twitter.com/wxRebNIZWh — Christopher Foose (@FooseTV) April 8, 2022

Beside Chrono Crossit has also been pointed out that titles such as Rune Factory Oceans, Gex: Enter the Gecko Final Fantasy VI, and other Square Enix titles, suffer from the same problem. And if that was not enough, two Vita subreddit shared the same storywith users stating that their entire digital game library remained affected even after trying solutions like re-subscribing to PlayStation Plus and factory resetting their system.

Although many would blame Square Enix, considering that most of the affected games are from this company, Kotaku has mentioned that this problem may be a consequence of a glitch from as Unix epoch, which may be defaulting to PlayStation game license expiration dates in the Unix eraessentially telling them that they cannot be played after midnight on January 1, 1970.

At the moment there is no official response from PlayStation. Considering the new PS Plus will give access to hundreds of classic PS1, PS2 and PS3 games, many have pointed out that this doesn’t bode well for the changes coming in June. We can only wait for the company to solve this problem.

Once again, the preservation of video games becomes a sensitive issue. While digitization offers a way to preserve certain experiences longer, and makes distribution easier, these types of cases make it clear that not everything is perfect.

Via: Kotaku