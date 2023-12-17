After years of launch, Boku no Natsuyasumi 2: Umi no Bouken Hen was finally translated in English by the community, becoming easily usable even in the West. It's an adventure exclusive to PS2 published by Sony .

A game to rediscover

Boku no Natsuyasumi 2: Umi no Bouken Hen it was translated in eleven months, by a team led by Hilltop. Set on a Japanese island, it tells the daily life of the place, during a summer full of adventures.

Currently the translation patch for Boku no Natsuyasumi 2: Umi no Bouken Hen has arrived at version 1.2 and you can download it from here. Although it is linked to a Patreon, it is completely free.

You can use it to patch the original game and play it directly on PS2 and PS3, or you can use it by emulating the game (always from the original disc, we recommend) with PCSX 2. Installation instructions are contained in the .zip file.