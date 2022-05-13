Many believed that the locks on the startup screen of PS2 formed under certain conditions, such as the amount of files saved and the size of each on the memory card. But apparently this is not the case.

As reported by the community “The Cutting Room Floor”, these “towers” appear with each game that is started and increase in size as you go along with the number of times it has been started. However, there is a limit to the number of columns that can be displayed on the screen. When the limit is reached, those that represent the titles you have spent the least time on will begin to disappear. In other words, the formation of the towers has nothing to do with the memory card.

This discussion came to light on Twitter via user KirbyCheatFurby, which was based on a hugely popular video from the channel “Did You Know Gaming?”, Released in 2014. The content said that towers were spawned based on the number of files. saved and to the size of each on the PS2’s memory card, but that’s not quite the case.

This is wrong. The number of towers is determined by the game boot history saved to the system config file. You can delete every save file on your memory card and the towers won’t go anywhere. https://t.co/n1hSdJ0Bty – Jonathan Ingram (@gtktktmbc) May 11, 2022



“The number of towers is determined by the game’s startup history saved in the system configuration file. You can delete all files saved on the memory card and the towers will continue to appear“reads the explanation.

Source: GamesRadar