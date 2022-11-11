PS VR2 will mount a SoC produced by MediaTek: the official announcement came from the company during the dedicated Summit. Let’s see the details .. MediaTek has announced that it will produce the SoC for the Sony PlayStation virtual reality headset: PS VR2. The company unveiled it during the Executive Summit where it offered a first look at PS VR2. There were no other announcements during the presentation, but rumors shared in May 2022 by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that MediaTek would offer its technology for PS VR2 were confirmed. For the uninitiated, MediaTek is a semiconductor company …

